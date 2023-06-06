Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - Kalendar AI, a company known for artificial intelligence solutions, has recently announced the launch of its newest product, Sales Agents. This AI-driven platform aims to revolutionize lead generation and sales automation for small businesses, enabling them to book qualified meetings more efficiently and affordably.

Sales Agent is an integrated chat Agent powered chatbot that interacts with potential leads before scheduling meetings with businesses. By employing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, Sales Agent can identify potential leads, qualify them, and engage in communication until a meeting is booked. The platform also offers a high level of customization, allowing users to tailor it precisely to their individual needs.





KalendarAI



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/168590_sd.jpg

For a monthly fee, the Sales Agent platform can generate 6 to 10 qualified monthly meetings. This cost-effective solution will enable small businesses to optimize their lead generation process.

In today's fast-paced business environment, sales automation has become increasingly important. With the introduction of the Sales Agent, Kalendar AI aims to help businesses streamline their workflows, increase productivity, and monitor customer engagement. The platform also features lead tracking and automated notifications, ensuring businesses stay informed about their leads' progress.

Sales Agent is also compatible with popular email platforms like Gmail and Outlook, making it easy for users to communicate with contacts directly through the application. This seamless integration further enhances the platform's efficiency and convenience for small businesses.

As Kalendar AI continues to develop and refine Sales Agent, it is hoping to become an essential tool for businesses looking to optimize their sales processes and stay competitive. By automating critical aspects of the sales cycle, Sales Agent aims to be a game-changer in lead generation and sales automation.

About Kalendar AI:

Kalendar AI, an automated and customized email marketing platform, where users can produce real consumer leads inside of businesses by connecting with the right people autonomously.

For more information about KalendarAI, please visit their website here.

Media Details

Contact: Ravi Vadreau

Website URL: https://kalendar.ai/

Company Name: Kalendar AI

Email Address: hello@kriya.ai

SOURCE: KalendarAI

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168590