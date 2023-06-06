

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Air Niugini announced an order for two fuel-efficient 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of the carrier's long-haul fleet. The jets will enable the national flag carrier of Papua New Guinea to fly new routes from the Pacific island nation and boost capacity for inbound tourism, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.



Boeing noted that More than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 Dreamliners.



