

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its June monetary policy decision. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.85 percent.



Ahead of the RBA decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading 0.6622 against the U.S. dollar, 92.40 against the yen, 1.6186 against the euro and 1.0903 against the NZ dollar.



