

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-month high of 1.6059 against the euro and nearly a 6-month high of 93.14 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6178 and 92.35, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 3-week high of 0.6681, nearly a 4-month high of 1.0969 and a 2-week high of 0.8955 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6617, 1.0901 and 0.8895, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.57 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.11 against the kiwi and 0.91 against the loonie.



