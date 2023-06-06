

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.7578 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7642.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 0.6097 and a 1-week high of 85.11 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6069 and 84.71, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 87.00 against the yen.



