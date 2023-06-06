

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0731 against the euro, 1.2459 against the pound and 0.9043 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0712, 1.2436 and 0.9061, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 139.34 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 139.58.



Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to nearly a 4-week low of 1.3404 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3445.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc, 134.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken