Fortum continues operation and maintenance partnership with Caverion at hydropower plants in Finland

HELSINKI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortum will continue its operation and maintenance partnership with Caverion at 13 hydropower plants in Finland.

Caverion is responsible for the local operation and maintenance of Fortum's hydropower plants in the Oulujoki, Emäjoki and Vuoksi regions in Finland. In addition, Caverion participates in planning, implementation and commissioning assignments related to renewal and maintenance projects at the plants.

"Our goal is to deliver our customers clean energy and, at the same time, support the functioning of our society's entire energy system with adjustable hydropower. I am happy that we can continue our collaboration with Caverion to promote these common goals. We also want to challenge ourselves and our partners further to develop the usability, flexibility and in particular safety of maintenance operations," says Markku Nivalainen, Area Manager for Hydro Asset Operations in Finland at Fortum.

"Long-term and good partnership is a great foundation for developing operations. Together with Fortum, we have completed many actions to improve safety, processes and operations at the plants. For preventive maintenance we offer solutions utilising AI and digitalisation. This helps the plants to operate in the best way possible," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry.

Caverion has been responsible for the operation and maintenance of 13 of Fortum's hydropower plants since 2013.

Background

Fortum's hydropower plants in Oulujoki and Vuoksi play an important role in the production of renewable and domestic electricity in Finland. Electricity production and consumption must be in balance at all times. Hydropower is Finland's largest balancing power, accounting for about 70 per cent of daily balancing needs in electricity production. As reserve capacity, hydropower balances other forms of energy production that are weather dependent and ensures the operation of Finnish electricity system in all circumstances.

For more information, please contact:
Elina Engman,
Head of Caverion Industry division,
elina.engman@caverion.com,
tel. +358 50 351 4673

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3780835/2108012.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/fortum-leppikoski,c3186098

Fortum-Leppikoski

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortum-continues-operation-and-maintenance-partnership-with-caverion-at-hydropower-plants-in-finland-301843242.html

