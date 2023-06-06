Anzeige
06.06.2023 | 08:22
First North Denmark: Jobindex A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0060088367    JOBINDEX



The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed
that the company has applied for removal from trading from First North Growth
Market. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 2 June 2023.

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
