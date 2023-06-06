First North Denmark: Jobindex A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060088367 JOBINDEX The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed that the company has applied for removal from trading from First North Growth Market. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 2 June 2023. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.