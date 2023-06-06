

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Jemperli in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.



The application is being reviewed under the FDA Project Orbis framework, which enables concurrent reviews among US, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore and United Kingdom health authorities.



GSK said the sBLA is based on the interim analysis results from Part 1 of the phase III RUBY trial, which had met its primary end point.



The FDA has granted priority review for the application with a decision date of September 23. Also, Jemperli was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for this potential new indication.



Currently, Jemperli is approved in the U.S. as monotherapy in dMMR recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken