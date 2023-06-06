Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023
Vinay Shiriwastaw Joins DisputeHelp from JP Morgan Payments

ATASCADERO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / DisputeHelp is pleased to introduce Vinay Shiriwastaw as its Chief Commercial Officer. Vinay brings extensive fintech experience to DisputeHelp from his previous role as Head of Client Strategy & VoC at JP Morgan's Acquiring division. He has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and developing product strategies at scale.

Adding Vinay to the Board is a tremendous boon for the rapidly-expanding DisputeHelp. "Vinay brings us leadership, expertise and his network, of course." says Chief Revenue Officer Bart Szypkowski. "While our growth of marketshare outperforms in the EU, we're confident Vinay will create a similar tempo in the Americas, particularly in under-served LATAM markets."

Vinay will work closely with his contacts in merchant banking to help acquirers bring dispute management solutions to their portfolios. Acquirers and Payment Service Providers are fast appreciating the value proposition that dispute management offers; new revenue streams are generated for them while defending their clients' revenue from fraud, disputes and chargebacks.

"Acquirers traditionally managed disputes with in-house approaches," says Vinay, speaking from his experience, "But as more full-stack solutions enter the marketplace, those banks, processors and PSPs are looking to outsource for more optimal and comprehensive alternatives. I'm excited to join the DisputeHelp executive team; their investment in those emerging technologies combined with their core values of trust and transparency have positioned their platform as best-in-class to meet the needs of acquirers in the Americas and globally."

DisputeHelp provides enterprise solutions against post-authorization revenue threats such as fraud, transaction disputes and chargebacks. Their platform equips acquirers and merchant service providers to deliver end-to-end dispute management for their merchant portfolios. Coverage includes dispute deflection, brand-agnostic pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment and more. For more information, go to https://disputehelp.com or call +1-866-888-6228.

SOURCE: DisputeHelp

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758177/Vinay-Shiriwastaw-Joins-DisputeHelp-from-JP-Morgan-Payments

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
