Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
[06.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,981,189.94
8.7455
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
889,992.87
88.2929
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,630,175.03
101.6092
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,972,549.18
108.1028
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,963,682.82
105.8535
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,535,257.86
103.0294
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,197,846.73
97.4858
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,749,080.89
9.1131
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,671,179.41
10.1547
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,420,684.76
10.0364