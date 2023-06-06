

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC, (PAG.L), Tuesday reported lower earnings for the first half of the year.



The company cited more negative outlook for the UK economy and falling house prices that in turn increased impairment provisions.



However, net interest income increased reflecting higher lending.



Half yearly earnings before tax decreased to 46.4 million pounds from 143.6 million pounds for the same period of last year.



Earnings decreased to 37.9 million pounds from 109.1 million pounds of the prior year.



Earnings per share decreased to 15.7 pence from 43 pence of last year.



Income before impairment provisions increased 22.2 percent to 128.9 million pounds from 105.5 million pounds.



Net interest income increased 212.4 million pounds from 175.2 million pounds of the prior year.



Total operating income increased 21.2 percent to 220.2 million pounds from 181.7 million pounds with loan interest forming the largest part of the balance.



Deposit base grew to 11.9 billion pounds from 9.9 billion pounds



The company declared an interim dividend of 11 pence per share and is payable on July 28 to shareholders of record as on July 7.



On Monday, shares of Paragon Bank closed at 503.50 pence up 2.05% or 10.10 pence on the London Stock exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken