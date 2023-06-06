DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 206.8442

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28071538

CODE: MEUD LN

ISIN: LU0908500753

