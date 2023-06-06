DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.1785

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 178207

CODE: PAXJ LN

ISIN: LU1220245556



