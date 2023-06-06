DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 152.3304
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 860540
CODE: SGQX LN
ISIN: LU1040688639
