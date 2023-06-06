DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEM LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6367

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2660172

CODE: CLEM LN

ISIN: LU2056738144

