FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6987.9417

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15617581

CODE: JARI LN

ISIN: LU2233156749

