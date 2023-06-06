DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4583

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 321374

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

