Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
06.06.2023 | 10:01
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.95

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16253556

CODE: PRIW LN

ISIN: LU1931974692

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974692 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIW LN 
Sequence No.:  248829 
EQS News ID:  1650243 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)

