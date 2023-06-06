Results of the Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares

The public offering of AS "DelfinGroup" shares ended on June 2, 2023. 2915 investors subscribed for the company's shares in the public share offerings organised by the largest shareholders of AS DelfinGroup. The two largest shareholders of the company - SIA L24 Finance and SIA EC finance - sold 4,660,000 shares for a total value of 6,291,000 euros. The settlement of the offering is due to take place on June 6, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.