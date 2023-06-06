Anzeige
06.06.2023 | 10:10
Results of the Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares

The public offering of AS "DelfinGroup" shares ended on June 2, 2023.

2915 investors subscribed for the company's shares in the public share
offerings organised by the largest shareholders of AS DelfinGroup. The two
largest shareholders of the company - SIA L24 Finance and SIA EC finance - sold
4,660,000 shares for a total value of 6,291,000 euros. 

The settlement of the offering is due to take place on June 6, 2023.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
