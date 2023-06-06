Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023

WKN: 889714 | ISIN: SE0000202624
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2023 | 10:22
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Getinge Selects Anaqua to Provide Single, Centralized IP Management Platform

Global medical technology company will use Anaqua's AQX to help consolidate and coordinate the management of all its IP assets

BOSTON, June 06, 2023, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that global medical technology company Getinge has selected Anaqua's AQX in order to consolidate the management of all its IP assets onto a single, centralized platform.

Founded in Sweden in 1904, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions in 133 countries with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows.

Anna Maria Lagerqvist Gahm, Head of IP & Digital Law at Getinge, said: "With our extensive range of products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing, life science and digital healthcare solutions and our strong international presence with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide, it was important to be able to improve the efficiency and coordination of our IP management by consolidating onto a centralized platform. AQX enables us to do that, while also providing highly integrated functionality in key areas such as analytics and invention management."

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: "Getinge focuses on helping its customers save lives through the products and solutions it develops, and on achieving its goal of becoming the world's most trusted and respected medtech company. We are delighted to be supporting Getinge on that journey by helping manage and protect the company's valuable IP assets. Anaqua continues to invest in offerings to meet and exceed the ever-evolving demands of the world's most innovative life science companies."

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 11,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in 133 countries.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com


