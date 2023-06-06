

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as weak U.S. data released overnight rekindled growth worries.



Closer home, Germany's manufacturing orders decreased further in April, but the fall was less severe than expected.



Factory orders fell a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed. That was much less severe than the 2.2 percent slump economists had forecast.



The decline for March was revised to 10.9 percent from 10.7 percent.



Compared to the same month last year, factory orders shrunk 9.9 percent in April following an 11.2 percent decline in March.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,975 after declining half a percent in the previous session.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken