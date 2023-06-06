Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 11:06
Mediaprobe: Next-Gen Media Measurement Leader Announces New Name, Rebrand

PORTO, Portugal, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company that is setting the new standard for next-generation media measurement has unveiled its new name:
Mindprober is now called Mediaprobe.

Traditional research methods don't measure the right thing (emotion) at the right time (while watching or listening) in the right place (home). But Mediaprobe's scalable capture of galvanic skin response (GSR) is changing all that with the most powerful set of metrics in the industry for validity, reliability, and predictive power for brand outcomes.

For the first time, media measurement goes beyond counting eyeballs to deliver metrics that enable understanding and activation based on the emotional effect of media on consumers. Our groundbreaking Emotional Impact Score (EIS) provides actionable insights to:

  • Optimize content
  • Improve impression quality and placement effectiveness
  • Maximize the value of broadcasts, sponsorships, and advertisements

We have helped the biggest names in broadcasting use next-gen media measurement to validate the value of their inventory using our platform-agnostic media analytics solution for linear TV, CTV, streaming, social media, and audio. Our new name is part of a rebranding to fully represent these forward-thinking breakthroughs in next-gen measurement across all media.

About Mediaprobe: Mediaprobe is a media measurement solution that gives content producers, distributors, and brands the ability to measure the emotional impact their content has on consumers to optimize advertising and content decisions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediaprobe-next-gen-media-measurement-leader-announces-new-name-rebrand-301843345.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
