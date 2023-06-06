DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0336

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000

CODE: U13E LN

ISIN: LU1407887675

