Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.4148

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2101941

CODE: US13 LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

