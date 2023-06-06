DJ Next Block Expo (NBX) Concludes Successful Second Edition in Warsaw, Celebrating A Dynamic Web 3.0 Landscape

Next Block WARSAW, POLAND, JUNE 05, 2023 - The second edition of the Next Block Expo (NBX) has recently concluded in Warsaw, Poland, with impressive results highlighting the vibrant energy and forward momentum of the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The event, held at the Multikino Zlote Tarasy Warsaw venue on May 24-25, saw the attendance of 1,583 participants, hosting 88 speakers, 25 exhibitors, and 134 media partners & ambassadors, along with 4,283 cups of coffee that were served throughout the event. The conference showcased world-class speakers who delivered keynote presentations and participated in engaging panel discussions. These thought leaders shared their insights and expertise, driving thought-provoking dialogues that inspired and challenged attendees. The expo was a bustling marketplace of ideas and opportunities with exhibitors from top Web3 brands showcasing their latest technologies and initiatives. The event was also significantly supported by media partners and ambassadors, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the event. NBX Warsaw offered a rich networking experience, facilitated by a dedicated networking app, Brella, which was used to arrange 1,619 meetings and enabled more than 1,000 open chats, with a total of 3,995 individual chat messages exchanged. The app was a hub of activity with a total of 6,548 interactions and 4,103 messages sent, demonstrating the value of the platform for industry engagement and connection An astonishing 8403 games of Next Block Run by Elympics were played, adding a dynamic and fun element to the event. In the spirit of fostering innovation, over 200 submissions were received from hackers for the HackOnChain competition. The Next Block Expo also made a splash in the Metaverse, with attendees joining the event virtually through Unbound, broadening the event's reach and accessibility. Another unique feature of this event was the NBX Pitch Arena, which provided a platform for startups to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions. Each participating startup gained valuable exposure in front of venture capitalists, accelerators, incubators, and launchpads??. "The integration of blockchain technology is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, and Next Block Expo served as a hub for thought leaders, visionaries, and enthusiasts to come together and share their knowledge and experiences," said Dawid Kustra. "The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to expand their professional network, learn from industry experts, and discover groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future." The success of the Next Block Expo event in Warsaw signifies a milestone in the integration of the blockchain industry. Attendees had the opportunity to make valuable new connections and expand their professional networks in a dynamic and engaging environment. NBX looks forward to continuing to provide these opportunities for engagement and growth in the blockchain industry in future events. About Next Block Expo Next Block Expo is an extension of the previous event series held under the name, 'Cryptocurrency World Expo.' The aim is to become the premier networking opportunity for the European blockchain community, linking influential people and projects in the Web 3.0 space. For more information about Next Block Expo, please visit our website at www.nextblockexpo.com. PRESS CONTACT: Patrycja Nawrocka patrycja@nextblockexpo.com Telegram: @patnawrocka

