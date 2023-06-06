Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 8 June 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 33,006,988 shares (DKK 660,139.76) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 160,705 shares (DKK 3,214.10) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 33,167,693 shares (DKK 663,353.86) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 48,273 shares - DKK 4.67 · 112,432 shares - DKK 4.33 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66