NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 8 June 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 33,006,988 shares (DKK 660,139.76) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        160,705 shares (DKK 3,214.10)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  33,167,693 shares (DKK 663,353.86) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     48,273 shares - DKK 4.67 
            ·     112,432 shares - DKK 4.33
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
