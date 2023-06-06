Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 May to 02 June 2023
Name of the
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/1/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
82,1619
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/2/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
84,6518
XPAR
TOTAL
14 000
83,4069
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
