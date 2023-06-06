Anzeige
06.06.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen ValueInvest Danmark - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 16 June 2023. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0010246479    
-----------------------------------------
Name:         ValueInvest Japan A
-----------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 16. juni 2023   
-----------------------------------------
Short name:      VAIJAPA      
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3845        
-----------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0010246396    
---------------------------------------------
Name:          ValueInvest Global A
---------------------------------------------
Short name:       VAIGLOA       
---------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3844        
---------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
