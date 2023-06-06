Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen ValueInvest Danmark - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 16 June 2023. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010246479 ----------------------------------------- Name: ValueInvest Japan A ----------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16. juni 2023 ----------------------------------------- Short name: VAIJAPA ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3845 ----------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010246396 --------------------------------------------- Name: ValueInvest Global A --------------------------------------------- Short name: VAIGLOA --------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3844 --------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66