Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Falcon Invest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 16 June 2023. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060854230 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Falcon Invest Falcon Flex Momentum -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 June 2023 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FIIFLM -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139669 -------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060854586 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Falcon Invest Falcon Europe Momentum ---------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 June 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FIIEUM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139670 ---------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060949378 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Falcon Invest Falcon Global Momentum ---------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 16 June 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FIIGLM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 152811 ---------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061152840 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Falcon Invest Falcon Brighter Future ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FIIFBF ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 183998 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66