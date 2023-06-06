Consero Taps IBM, 3Pillar Vet David Sawatzky as Chief Operating Officer

New COO to Drive Scalable, Client-Centered Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Consero Global LLC, a pioneer in Finance as a Service, named David Sawatzky as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). David was formerly the COO of 3Pillar Global, a software business that's designed digital solutions for the likes of PBS, CARFAX and Fortune. In his new role, Sawatzky aims to create scalable, client-centric processes for a business that's enjoyed runaway growth for several years. He has a proven and unique set of skills and a track record tailor-made for Consero.

Sawatzky first joined 3Pillar just after it entered into a strategic partnership with the private equity firm CIP Capital and served as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) and COO during a 30-month period that saw the Company grow from a 900-person team to a 2000-person team with 13 delivery centers on three continents, culminating with a strategic investment by H.I.G. Capital. While at 3Pillar, Sawatzky was responsible for acquisition integration that included folding in multiple different companies, all while organic growth only accelerated.

"I am excited about bringing my experience in software services to Consero," says Sawatzky. "They leverage a subscription model with all its growth opportunities. But beyond that, there's no software-enabled solution to compete with us, and Consero has strategically limited its growth by pursuing opportunities in specific industries, but there's enormous runway left. I'm here to ensure that we do it strategically, with processes that streamline our work, but in a way that best serves our clients."

Before 3Pillar, David was the SVP & Global Leader for Digital Professional Services at Genpact, a global professional services firm, with a focus on bringing together units with specialties in RPA, Process Flows and AI. And before that, he was the Vice President, SaaS and Client Success, for IBM's Cognitive Solutions.

"What's interesting is that for the first 10 years of my career, I was actually a finance employee, doing for IBM what Consero does for its clients," says Sawatzky. "So I'm keenly aware of the expectations and complexities of internal finance teams."

"David brings so much to the role of COO for us," says Consero's Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Scott Tynes. "We work with so many private equity firms, so there's real value in his experience as a COO for a PE-owned enterprise. He's aware of the pace, high standards and culture of those environments. Growth is certainly a priority, but it's properly managed growth that private equity groups are so keen to deliver, and at 3Pillar, he delivered just that."

Consero wasn't only impressed with his tenure at a private equity portfolio company. "We saw in David the rare combination of someone with experience in smaller, high-growth enterprises like so many of our clients, coupled with the professional services standards of an institution like IBM," says Bill Klein, Consero's Co-Founder and President.

But Sawatzky didn't choose the position for strategic fit alone. "What attracted me most was the chance to work with this team. I'm people-centric, and the caliber of the staff made it easy to come aboard because I know we've got the talent in-house to do incredible things."

Consero combines innovative and integrated software, including the Consero SIMPL® financial management console, along with traditional CFO, controller, and bookkeeping services. All of this comes without the time, cost, and effort of creating and managing a full, in-house finance and accounting department. With Consero's services, companies of all sizes can afford Fortune 500-level financial tools.

About Consero Global

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard

VP of Marketing

bridget@conseroglobal.com

5122774443

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0JIT0LRfJM

SOURCE: Consero Global LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758951/Consero-Taps-IBM-3Pillar-Vet-David-Sawatzky-as-Chief-Operating-Officer