Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2023 | 12:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whalen Global Advisors LLC: Whalen Global Advisors Releases Q2 2023 Bank Industry Survey

US Banks Face Losses in Second Quarter

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Whalen Global Advisors has released The IRA Bank Book for Q2 2023, including a review of the latest financial results for the banking industry, a review of emerging credit trends, and the outlook for industry earnings over the rest of 2023.

Bank Earnings

Bank Earnings

WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen commented on the industry outlook: "Since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March, the cost of funds for most US banks has risen two or even three-fold. Many banks face an unprecedented interest rate environment that could push many institutions into loss this quarter."

Highlights from the latest edition of The IRA Bank Book include:

  • A $19 billion, one-time uptick in noninterest income saved the US banking industry from a down quarter in Q1 2023. Net interest income and broad banking industry earnings may decline again in Q2 due to unprecedented deposit interest rate re-pricing.
  • As Treasury rebuilds cash position via $700 billion refunding, bank deposits will come under pressure from 5.5% yield on T-bills. Every new T-bill sold to private investors results in a bank deposit disappearing, part of the deflationary mechanics of QT.

"With industry gross asset returns around 5-6% in Q2 2023 and funding costs approaching these levels, many banks may report GAAP losses in Q2 because of severe asset/liability mismatch," notes Whalen. "The cost of credit to economy will also rise as banks aggressively reprice assets."

The report notes that US banks are facing rising deposit costs as yields on T-bills approach 6%. The report opines that net interest income and broad banking industry earnings may decline again in Q2 due to unprecedented deposit interest rate re-pricing.

Copies of the IRA Bank Book for Q2 2023 are available to subscribers to the Premium Service of The Institutional Risk Analyst. Standalone copies of the report are also available for purchase in our online store. Media wishing to receive a courtesy copy of the report please email: info@theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com

About Whalen Global Advisors LLC

Whalen Global Advisors LLC (WGA) is a New York-based consulting, risk analytics and publishing company that focuses on financial institutions and global markets. WGA publishes The Institutional Risk Analyst (ISSN 2692-1812), including commentary on the capital markets, industry reports and company profiles. For additional information, please contact us at: info@rcwhalen.com

Contact Information

Chris Whalen
Chairman
chris@rcwhalen.com
914-645-5304

SOURCE: Whalen Global Advisors

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759167/Whalen-Global-Advisors-Releases-Q2-2023-Bank-Industry-Survey

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.