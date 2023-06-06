DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 87.0198

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54129

CODE: TPHG LN

ISIN: LU1681038086

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LN Sequence No.: 248932 EQS News ID: 1650537 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650537&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)