FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 236.7169

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 333165

CODE: BYBU LN

ISIN: LU1681048556

