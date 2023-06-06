Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6th June 2023

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30th April 2023 will be announced on 13th June 2023.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151