Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 12:24
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 6

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.2%
RWE5.9%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.7%
Drax Group5.5%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.4%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.7%
Clearway Energy A Class4.1%
SSE3.7%
Foresight Solar Fund3.6%
Bonheur3.6%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.5%
Grenergy Renovables3.5%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.9%
National Grid2.7%
Northland Power2.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.2%
Iberdrola2.2%
Enefit Green2.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.5%
Opdenergy 1.5%
China Suntien Green Energy1.3%
Eneti1.3%
US Solar Fund1.2%
Greencoat Renewable1.2%
Cadeler1.2%
7C Solarparken1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
Omega Energia0.8%
China Everbright Environment0.8%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.5%
Fusion Fuel Green0.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Clearvise0.2%
Alternus Energy0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £45.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds38.6%
Renewable energy developers30.4%
Renewable focused utilities8.1%
Energy storage7.1%
Biomass generation and production5.5%
Renewable technology and service2.9%
Electricity networks2.7%
Waste to energy0.8%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency1.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.5%
Europe (ex UK)32.4%
Global19.3%
North America7.8%
China2.2%
Latin America1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%
100%
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.