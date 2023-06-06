Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 6

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% RWE 5.9% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.7% Drax Group 5.5% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.4% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.7% Clearway Energy A Class 4.1% SSE 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% Bonheur 3.6% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.5% Grenergy Renovables 3.5% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.9% National Grid 2.7% Northland Power 2.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% Iberdrola 2.2% Enefit Green 2.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.5% Opdenergy 1.5% China Suntien Green Energy 1.3% Eneti 1.3% US Solar Fund 1.2% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% Cadeler 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% Omega Energia 0.8% China Everbright Environment 0.8% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.5% Fusion Fuel Green 0.4% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Clearvise 0.2% Alternus Energy 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.0%

At close of business on 31 May 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £45.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.6% Renewable energy developers 30.4% Renewable focused utilities 8.1% Energy storage 7.1% Biomass generation and production 5.5% Renewable technology and service 2.9% Electricity networks 2.7% Waste to energy 0.8% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.0% 100%