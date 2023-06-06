Osisko Development: Advancing the Prospective Tintic Gold Project in Utah, USA
Osisko Development: Advancing the Prospective Tintic Gold Project in Utah, USA
|Was für eine Woche: Wochenrückblick KW 21-2023 - Tech-Aktien erneut in Höchstform, aber Unsicherheiten setzen den Börsen zu!
|Osisko Development meldet Explorationsergebnisse bei Trixie und skizziert Bohrprogramm 2023 auf dem Tintic-Projekt
|62,82 g/t Au und 231,46 g/t Ag über 6,86 m einschließlich 191 g/t Au und 707 g/t Ag über 1,07 m
Montreal, Québec, 17. Mai 2023 - Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV,
TSXV: ODV)...
|Osisko Development Corp (2): Osisko Development prospectus offering, warrant listing
|Osisko Development Corp (2): Osisko Development drills 1 m of 23.49 g/t Au at Tintic
