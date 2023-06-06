DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 372.2686

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220450

CODE: CH5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688192

