DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.0505

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24794487

CODE: MSRG LN

ISIN: LU1861138961

