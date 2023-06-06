DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.4142

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54056260

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

