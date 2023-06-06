Simpli.fi Named to the AdExchanger 2023 Programmatic Power Players List

Advertising Success Platform Recognized as a Top Provider in the DSP Industry for Fourth Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Simpli.fi, the leading advertising success platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, has been named to AdExchanger's 2023 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List. The list recognizes the top agencies and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry today.

"This award recognizes the benefits that we are delivering to our customers by integrating exceptional Demand Side Platform capabilities with software that automates advertiser workflows," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "It is an honor for our team to be selected for the Power Players List for the fourth consecutive year."

Simpli.fi's advertising success platform includes best-in-class programmatic solutions - including CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and audio - as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. Simpli.fi empowers clients to target audiences with increased precision and granularity, maximizing the performance of their advertising budgets by reaching the most relevant consumers. Simpli.fi's solution has seen particularly strong adoption by CTV advertisers, as the company now executes an average of 12,000 campaigns for over 4,500 different advertisers per month.

Simpli.fi has expanded the breadth of its solutions through both organic growth and acquisitions of Advantage Software (January 2021), CoreMedia Systems (January 2022), and Bidtellect (March 2023). These acquisitions create a unique combination of programmatic execution capabilities and agency workflow software that automates media planning and buying, project management, accounting, and reconciliation.

The 2023 Programmatic Power Players were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising success platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

