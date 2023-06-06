GXC Continues Channel Expansion with Addition of Three Value-Added Resellers

Coranet, Pierson Wireless, and Raymond West Will Offer GXC's Onyx Private Cellular Solution in Key Vertical Markets Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / GXC, a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, announced it has signed reseller agreements with three leading Value-Added Resellers (VARs), substantially expanding the company's go-to-market footprint. The new partners - Coranet, Pierson Wireless, and Raymond West will immediately offer GXC's Onyx private cellular solution to enterprise customers throughout the United States.

"One of our company's primary missions has been to establish a network of proven reseller partners that have the sophistication, knowledge, and resources to satisfy the growing demand for private cellular solutions," explained Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "Each of the partners we have just signed are highly successful, technically astute organizations that have extensive experience selling advanced technology to large, complex enterprises. We have every expectation that these resellers will achieve great results for their customers, themselves, and for GXC."

Coranet is a national reseller that will distribute GXC's private cellular services to Enterprise customers. Coranet provides network infrastructure solutions and IT services that include network design, engineering, deployment, security system integration, and network services. The company has 35 years of successfully providing technology solutions to diverse companies across the United States.

Pierson Wireless is an industry-leading telecommunication systems integrator specializing in private cellular networks, in-building cellular enhancement, Public Safety DAS, and wireless network monitoring and maintenance. The Omaha-based company's primary focus is the design, development, and construction of wireless solutions and service deployments for customers across a variety of industries, notably healthcare, education, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, sports and entertainment, agriculture, mining, transportation, commercial real estate, and smart communities.

Raymond West is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and end-to-end intralogistics solutions. Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, and with 22 locations throughout the Western United States, Raymond West has the knowledge and expertise to help businesses grow and optimize productivity and efficiency.

"We are delighted that Coranet, Pierson Wireless, and Raymond West have agreed to become GXC resellers, and look forward to helping them succeed in this dynamic market," noted Mike Henderson, chief revenue officer of GXC. "These organizations have deep expertise in selling and servicing advanced wireless offerings. We could not ask for better partners in terms of experience, knowledge, and a deep commitment to superior customer service."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, previously known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks, based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development in interference technology out of the University of Texas at Austin. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact us here for inquiries.

