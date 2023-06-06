Optima Living Receives New Horizons for Seniors Program Grant from The Government of Canada

EDMONTON, AB and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Optima Living ("Optima" or "Optima Living") is pleased to announce that it has received five New Horizons for Seniors Program ("NHSP") Grant from the Government of Canada. This federal grant provides funding for projects that have a positive impact on the lives of seniors and their communities.

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program Grants will allow Optima to invest in projects that will activate seniors' minds, promote brain health and overall well-being, and inspire connection to personal and shared history," said Farid Damji, Co-Founder & Principal at Optima Living. "The sharing of cultures, traditions, and practices embedded within these programs creates an environment for residents from all backgrounds to call home. Ultimately, these projects allow us to deliver on our promise to welcome each resident home and fulfill our mission to provide the best quality of life for our residents."

The Grant Program evaluated candidates based on certain criteria including promoting intergenerational volunteerism, engaging seniors through mentorship, promoting healthy ageing, supporting social participation of seniors, and celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion. Optima Living successfully acquired funding for three new projects that meet these principles: (1) The Power of Art; (2) The Community Garden; and (3) Celebrate Pluralism - A Festival of Cultures.

The Power of Art is a one-year program that will support residents at The Hamlets at Duncan (Duncan, British Columbia) and Royal Crescent Gardens (Maple Ridge, British Columbia) in celebrating diversity through engagement with community art creation. By partnering with Artfull Enrichment, an organization that offers older communities with access to art programs, Optima will host art sessions centered around exploring cultural diversity. Optima plans to highlight different cultures and countries that its residents feel connected to.

Art is a vehicle for self-expression; allowing residents to channel their emotions and energy. This program will combat social isolation and promote dignity and independence simultaneously. Overall, this project will support healthy ageing, while also celebrating diversity and promoting an inclusive and welcoming home environment.

The Community Garden project will support residents and community members at Willow Manor (Chilliwack, British Columbia) and Country Cottage (Sherwood Park, Alberta) in creating a garden on-site. Optima's residents will work together to plant crops that can be enjoyed as a nutritious food option for all community members. Furthermore, the community garden will provide residents with the opportunity to invite friends, family, and the broader community to participate in the maintenance of the garden, enjoy its benefits, and gather for community dinners. Not only does this program encourage social participation and inclusion, but it also allows us to promote healthy eating and self-sustaining practices.

Celebrate Pluralism - A Festival of Cultures is a one-year cultural thematic program that will enable Aster Gardens (Sherwood Park, Alberta) to engage in a celebration of diversity. Through monthly programming, including specialty culinary experiences, artistic projects, speaker series, and more, Optima will work to fulfill its ongoing promise of harmonious living. The program will engage both residents and the community to elevate Optima's collective awareness and respect for different cultures, diversity, and pluralism.

"Whether it be the direct families and residents living at Aster Gardens, or their extended families, the wider Alberta community, or our virtual community, these events will inspire us to share in each other's traditions, history, and experiences," added Farid.

