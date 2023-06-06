Vancouver, British ColumbiaÂ and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) announces that it has added Dr. John Paul SanGiovanni, world renowned nutritionist and Harvard-trained scientist, to its Medical and Scientific Advisory board.

Dr. SanGiovanni will act as a liaison with the spheres of Academia, Industry, and Government, helping spread the promise and potential of Botanical Synthesis. His deep connections within Academic and research institutions will introduce BioHarvest's biotech capabilities to new potential research partners, and he will contribute his experience to help facilitate targeted applications for both US and European government grants.

CEO Ilan Sobel commented on the symbiotic fit between Dr. SanGiovanni's life work and the corporate mission of BioHarvest. "Dr. SanGiovanni's teams are researching the different mechanisms that allow the human body to transport, sense, and metabolize vital nutrients. He is a fierce advocate for the need to identify the plant based solutions that can best enhance human health, extend lives, and reduce illness and disability," stated Mr. Sobel, adding "We envision John Paul working closely with Dr. Cornblatt and our Science team to help identify the global research initiatives best suited to benefit from our Botanical Synthesis technology, and we also see him as a critical partner in our mission to educate academia and the health verticals on the potential of Botanical Synthesis to improve the human experience."

"Through its Bio-Cellicitation platform, the BioHarvest team has eliminated variations in product quality otherwise linked to climate, pest exposures, and soil/water chemistry -- the portability of the BioHarvest technology opens global vistas for controlled growing environments in any space with the capacity to hold their bioreactors," stated Dr. SanGiovanni, adding "This will promote production of high-quality nutrient and food constituents to industry and consumers, and the efficiency by which the end-to-end ecosystem operating in the ISO-/GMP-compliant BioHarvest Botanical Synthesis process yields an abundance of consistent, clean and market-ready plant-based bioactive compounds is unparalleled."





Dr. John Paul SanGiovanni directs the Center for the Study of Nutrient-Responsive Systems and leads the Food and Nutrition Branch of the National Science Foundation Industry-University Center for Collaborative Research, Center for Streaming Healthcare in Place (C2SHiP). He joined the University of Arizona BIO5 Institute in the fall of 2019 after nearly twenty years as a scientist at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. SanGiovanni trained as a scholar and researcher in neuroscience, visual psychophysics, nutritional biochemistry, biostatistics, and epidemiologic research design at Harvard University. He was the scientific director (Scientific Project Officer) and responsible party for NIH projects funded at > $50M (the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) and the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2)). Dr. SanGiovanni earned his master and doctoral degrees from Harvard University. Profiles may be found on NeuroTree, LinkedIn and Google Scholar.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

