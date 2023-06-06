CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-Service allows businesses to rapidly deploy and scale key management and data security services without the need to manage hardware or fund upfront investments

CipherTrust Cloud Key Management is the first available service, enabling customers to centrally maintain and control their encryption keys securely across multiple public clouds and SaaS environments

Visibility across multi-cloud environments helps organisations improve efficiency and comply with data protection mandates, such as those relating to digital sovereignty

Thales, the leading global technology and security provider, today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Data Security Platform on a cloud-based, as-a-service subscription model. Today's announcement demonstrates Thales' commitment to give customers the choice and flexibility to consume the platform's data discovery and classification, encryption, key management and secrets management capabilities in an as-a-service or traditional hardware or software offering. Thales CipherTrust Cloud Key Management (CCKM) is the first offering now available as an as-a-service offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005038/en/

©Thales

Thales's CipherTrust Data Security Platform supports customers in reducing the impact of external threats and overcoming operational complexity by simplifying data security operations across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform's powerful key lifecycle management and data security tools help to reduce business risk and management time significantly and provide access to the platforms' unparalleled partner ecosystem of integrations with leading enterprise storage, server, database, application, and cloud vendors.

According to Gartner, by 2025, 30% of enterprises will have adopted broad spectrum Data Security Platform, up from less than 10% in 2021, due to the pent up demand for higher levels of data security and the rapid increase in product capabilities.1 Today, the CipherTrust Data Security Platform is already delivering powerful outcomes for customers. Customers say they realized a 70% reduction in encryption and key management effort, a 35% reduction in impact of a data breach, and 50% reduction in interface development effort. This is according to a Thales commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact report on the benefits of the CipherTrust Data Security Platform.

By introducing the CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-service, Thales gives customers a choice of key management deployment options from virtual machine, physical appliance, and hybrid cluster to include a cloud-based subscription service all backed by a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Thales Luna Cloud Hardware Security Module (HSM). The flexible model removes the need for upfront investment in data security infrastructure and auto-scales to support capacity changes, ensuring high availability and resilience to meet industry-comparable Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Regular updates to the service give customers on-demand access to the latest CipherTrust Data Security Platform offerings without disrupting business operations and provide real-time maintenance of CipherTrust instances.

Using CCKM, an industry-leading multi-cloud encryption key management solution, customers can centralize lifecycle management of keys as they migrate sensitive data to the cloud. Compatible with all the major cloud service providers, CCKM includes support for cloud native keys as well as multiple Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) services such as AWS XKS and Google Cloud EKM, which allow enterprises to control and maintain keys securely outside the cloud and separate from the CSP. Visibility across multi-cloud environments helps CCKM customers improve efficiency and comply with data protection mandates like digital sovereignty.

Customers can sign up for CipherTrust Data Security Platform as-a-service offerings through Thales's Data Protection on Demand Marketplace, a cloud-based online marketplace that provides a wide range of cloud data security, HSM and key management services. This platform as-a-service will provide a single pane of glass view to enterprises and is currently hosted in data centers in Europe and North America, with additional data security services and regions to follow.

Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales: "Thales has over 40 years of experience delivering encryption and key management solutions to thousands of customers. We've introduced the new cloud-based delivery model for CipherTrust Data Security Platform services to meet growing demands for business agility and interest in consuming our solutions as-a-service. Through this, we can simplify the deployment of encryption and key management by lowering the cost of ownership, reducing deployment time, and helping constrained enterprises address the mounting shortage of skilled security personnel."

1 Gartner, 2023 Strategic Roadmap for Data Security Platform Adoption, Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, 22 September 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence Security, Aeronautics Space, and Digital Identity Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Cloud Protection Licensing Solutions Thales Group

Cybersecurity Solutions Thales Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005038/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations

Security Cybersecurity

Marion Bonnet

+33 (0)6 60 38 48 92

marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com