As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 5th June 2023.

Project: ADD

Listing date: 5th June

Key words: DeFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://add.finance/

About: Add.Finance is an emerging tech platform which scales the DeFi with AI (Artificial Intelligence) to make more scalable and reliable trading bots and dApps.

Project: ASPC

Listing date: 6th June

Key words: Meme, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.astropupcoin.com/

About: AstroPupCoin (ASPC) is an innovative, community-driven cryptocurrency that aims to create a new standard for meme coins. Our mission is to provide a unique and enticing investment opportunity for serious investors, crypto enthusiasts, and newcomers to the world of cryptocurrency. By combining a robust tokenomics system with a burning mechanism, AstroPupCoin sets itself apart from other meme coins in the market.

Project: FUNCH

Listing date: 7th June

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://funch.app/

About: Funch (FUNCH) is a blockchain platform where Artists and Fans grow together and create a new Entertainment NFT Ecosystem. It started by offering tokens to be used across various social fields and a simple online platform, fostering transparency and real-life applicability.

Project: SWITCH

Listing date: 8th May

Key words: DeFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://switchrewardcard.com/

About: Node Governance is a Swiss entity that has been authorized by the Switch Distributed Governance Framework to list the SWITCH ERC-20 token, see attached Charter. Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees are rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.

Project: USP

Listing date: 8th June

Key words: Web3, ERC20

Official Website: https://usp.io/

About: United States Property (USP) is an innovative and dynamic platform that merges the world of real estate and cryptocurrency. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, USP is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency that aims to democratize the investment landscape by offering fractional ownership in a diverse and lucrative income-producing real estate portfolio. The mission is to empower individuals worldwide to unlock the potential of real estate investing, enabling them to build generational wealth and embrace the role of landlords.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 29th May 2023 to 4th June 2023

Name: SAS

Official Website: https://smartaliens.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sas_usdt/

Name: BIAO

Official Website: https://biaocoin.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/biao_usdt/

Name: RFT

Official Website: https://refundtoken.pro/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rft_usdt/

Name: FRGST

Official Website: https://www.froggiestoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/frgst_usdt/

Name: WFAI

Official Website: https://waifuai.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wfai_usdt/

Name: RICK

Official Website: https://pickorrick.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rick_usdt/

Name: FERC

Weekly gain: 255%

Official Website: https://www.erc20.cash/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ferc_usdt/

Name: BITCOIN

Weekly gain: 284%

Official Website: https://hpos10i.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bitcoin_usdt/

Name: MILO

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: https://milo.partners/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/milo_usdt/

Name: CLOUD

Official Website: https://cloudtx.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cloud_usdt/

Name: AIE

Weekly gain: 15%

Official Website: https://www.aiearn.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aie_usdt/

Name: CELEB

Official Website: http://www.celpl.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/celeb_usdt/

Name: HLPR

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://helperworld.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hlpr_usdt/

Name: FXY

Official Website: https://floxypay.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fxy_usdt/

