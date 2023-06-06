Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 5th June 2023.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 5th June 2023
Project: ADD
Listing date: 5th June
Key words: DeFi, BEP20
Official Website: https://add.finance/
About: Add.Finance is an emerging tech platform which scales the DeFi with AI (Artificial Intelligence) to make more scalable and reliable trading bots and dApps.
Project: ASPC
Listing date: 6th June
Key words: Meme, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.astropupcoin.com/
About: AstroPupCoin (ASPC) is an innovative, community-driven cryptocurrency that aims to create a new standard for meme coins. Our mission is to provide a unique and enticing investment opportunity for serious investors, crypto enthusiasts, and newcomers to the world of cryptocurrency. By combining a robust tokenomics system with a burning mechanism, AstroPupCoin sets itself apart from other meme coins in the market.
Project: FUNCH
Listing date: 7th June
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://funch.app/
About: Funch (FUNCH) is a blockchain platform where Artists and Fans grow together and create a new Entertainment NFT Ecosystem. It started by offering tokens to be used across various social fields and a simple online platform, fostering transparency and real-life applicability.
Project: SWITCH
Listing date: 8th May
Key words: DeFi, ERC20
Official Website: https://switchrewardcard.com/
About: Node Governance is a Swiss entity that has been authorized by the Switch Distributed Governance Framework to list the SWITCH ERC-20 token, see attached Charter. Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees are rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.
Project: USP
Listing date: 8th June
Key words: Web3, ERC20
Official Website: https://usp.io/
About: United States Property (USP) is an innovative and dynamic platform that merges the world of real estate and cryptocurrency. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, USP is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency that aims to democratize the investment landscape by offering fractional ownership in a diverse and lucrative income-producing real estate portfolio. The mission is to empower individuals worldwide to unlock the potential of real estate investing, enabling them to build generational wealth and embrace the role of landlords.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 29th May 2023 to 4th June 2023
Name: SAS
Official Website: https://smartaliens.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sas_usdt/
Name: BIAO
Official Website: https://biaocoin.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/biao_usdt/
Name: RFT
Official Website: https://refundtoken.pro/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rft_usdt/
Name: FRGST
Official Website: https://www.froggiestoken.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/frgst_usdt/
Name: WFAI
Official Website: https://waifuai.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wfai_usdt/
Name: RICK
Official Website: https://pickorrick.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rick_usdt/
Name: FERC
Weekly gain: 255%
Official Website: https://www.erc20.cash/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ferc_usdt/
Name: BITCOIN
Weekly gain: 284%
Official Website: https://hpos10i.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bitcoin_usdt/
Name: MILO
Weekly gain: 4%
Official Website: https://milo.partners/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/milo_usdt/
Name: CLOUD
Official Website: https://cloudtx.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cloud_usdt/
Name: AIE
Weekly gain: 15%
Official Website: https://www.aiearn.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aie_usdt/
Name: CELEB
Official Website: http://www.celpl.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/celeb_usdt/
Name: HLPR
Weekly gain: 47%
Official Website: https://helperworld.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hlpr_usdt/
Name: FXY
Official Website: https://floxypay.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fxy_usdt/
