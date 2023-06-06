Rebranding marks the start of a new era with a focus on pilots and onboarding partners

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Amsterdam-based fintech Dusk Network rebrands itself as Dusk. The company has matured over the last 5 years, and after focusing on research and development, it is now time to begin disclosing pilots and partnerships, and ramp up business adoption. The old brand was more associated with technological pioneering, while the new visual branding of Dusk has been designed to appeal to the financial industry without reneging the blockchain foundation.

Dusk was created in 2018 with the ambition to use blockchain technology for financial empowerment and economic inclusion. The vision was to create a 'network' - hence the name - where institutions would create instruments inexpensively, and users would harvest them directly. Neither vision nor ambition have changed, but it takes a lot of commitment and a mature legislative framework. In the past years, the focus was on research and development; how to provide the technology to realize all this? Groundbreaking research and codes were one of the results, with the launch of a first testnet in 2022.

Regulated and Decentralized Finance

By dropping 'Network' from the name, and adding the tagline 'Regulated and Decentralized Finance', the brand represents both its ambition and vision in a clearer way. The transition into a more mature company blends in seamlessly with three key pillars when it comes to realizing their ambitions; bringing real-world assets to people's wallets, compliance, and privacy. These three pillars underscore everything Dusk has been building and is the driving force behind all decisions made.

These pillars are key for everyone to have access to real-world financial instruments and to exert complete control over that which they own. Without compliance, mass adoption remains a fantasy. This is why Dusk is such a strong proponent of Regulated Decentralized Finance (RegDeFi). Without compliance with well-made regulations, crypto can never leave the crypto sandbox.

"Dusk Network was founded in 2018 and in that time we've worked tirelessly to create the technology to unite the worlds of crypto and real-world assets and to bring financial freedom and inclusion to everyone. With the rebranding of Dusk, it feels like we're entering a new era, moving forward as a scale-up and can finally trial our tech stack with the onboarding of pilots. Besides that, we focus on new partnerships and business development," says Emanuele Francioni, founder & CEO at Dusk.

Onboarding partnerships and embarking pilots

During an exclusive network and relationship dinner, a sneak peek of the new brand was revealed. It was part of an engaging moment of connection with partners, prospects and game-changers in the industry. During the event, Emanuele Francioni, founder and CEO of Dusk elaborated on recent business developments. Dusk made a strategic investment in the London-based startup OutDID, as part of the development of self-sovereign identity and to tie in with its own KYC products, Citadel and Shelter. All these will contribute to smarter use of and access to data, tying back to the three main pillars of Dusk. A partnership with NPEX, the licensed MTF exchange, to participate in the European Union Distributed Ledger Technology Regime (DLTR). Together with a top-tier financial institution, the aim is to make the first MTF for asset tokenization under this exemption. Also new upcoming partnerships with Mavryk (tokenized real estate), Cosimo X (already an investor), and IPwe (intellectual property-backed debt instruments) were mentioned. The new brand identity accelerates the more mature direction of the company, with a cadence of business development announcements coming up in the next months.





Dusk Agenda

About Dusk

Dusk is the global financial network for institutions and individuals that combines the privacy of FinTech, the instant clearance and settlement of DLTs, and the composability of DeFi. Dusk unlocks economic opportunities for all by making institutional-level financial assets directly available to users and investors. Dusk Network was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Amsterdam.

For interview requests, questions and more information please contact:

Sabine de Witte

sabine@dusk.network

+31 6 24 856 754

