Market leading Open XDR Platform delivers full attack surface coverage while leveraging existing investments

Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, announced today that expert security and compliance service provider, SecuriCentrix, has selected the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform as the hub for their cybersecurity offerings. In addition, SecuriCentrix selected Stellar Cyber for its built-in automation, ease of use, and ability to drive significant analyst efficiency improvements.

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform enables security operations teams to produce consistent security outcomes with existing staff. Packed with easy-to-use security features and intelligent automation, Stellar Cyber complements a security team's human expertise, making them more productive and efficient.

SecuriCentrix provides independent information security and compliance services worldwide. With a team with a wealth of knowledge and experience in information security and compliance, SecuriCentrix helps organizations mitigate risks and maintain compliance with major industry regulations.

"We are delighted that SecuriCentrix sees how our Open XDR Platform can drive their security operations forward," said Jim O'Hara, Stellar Cyber Chief Revenue Officer. "We look forward to enabling SecuriCentrix to meet their security goals today and into the future."

Unlike other SecOps platforms requiring expert security professionals to deploy, use, and maintain, Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform delivers NG-SIEM, NDR, UEBA, SOAR, and TIP capabilities that anyone can use. In addition, powered by deep learning AI and an "open" integration architecture, Stellar Cyber automatically correlates alerts, logs, and telemetry data, providing security analysts with the holistic view of threats they need to mitigate quickly.

"Stellar Cyber gives us what we need to deliver valuable cybersecurity offerings to our customers," said David Steele, Managing Director, SecuriCentrix. "The automation and elimination of manual tasks deliver significant value standalone, but when you couple with all the security capabilities included in the platform, Stellar Cyber was our obvious choice."

About SecuriCentrix

SecuriCentrix is a leading provider of comprehensive and advanced security solutions. SecuriCentrix specialises in providing our clients with top-notch security services, cutting-edge technology solutions, and exceptional customer support. The SecuriCentrix team comprises highly skilled and experienced security professionals dedicated to serving our clients. At SecuriCentrix, we understand the importance of ensuring the security of individuals, organisations and businesses in today's unpredictable world. Our mission is to be your trusted partner for the assets critical to your business. We are committed to building long-term relationships with our clients based on trust, integrity and exceptional service while delivering outstanding value and performance. For more information, visit https://securicentrix.com

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identi?cation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 8X improvement in MTTD and an 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.

