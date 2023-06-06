Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
PR Newswire
06.06.2023 | 14:24
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6 June 2023

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 10.30 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 28 June 2023.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc

Sean Ryan, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442

seanryan@stmarkhomes.com

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser

Nick Michaels

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7309 2203

www.alfredhenry.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
