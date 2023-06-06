St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
6 June 2023
St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')
Notice of AGM
St Mark Homes Plc (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 10.30 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 28 June 2023.
The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.
For further information, please contact:
St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance Director
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser
Nick Michaels
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7309 2203
www.alfredhenry.com