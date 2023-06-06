Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - Rob McEwen wishes to clarify that he has neither sold nor transferred any of his 60,000,000 common shares (37.6%) of Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC). A certain financial website showed conflicting information that made it appear shares were sold. This may have led to the decline in Canadian Gold's share price yesterday. Canadian Gold is working with the website to correct this information.

